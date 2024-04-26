Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 55-year-old woman has admitted to stealing a man's bank card and then fraudulently using it to buy booze.

Karen O'Malley, of Orchard Street, Wigan, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the theft of the card plus £20 from Graham McDonald on January 6 then using it three times soon after to buy almost £30 worth of alcohol in contravention of the Fraud Act.

She also admitted failing to surrender to bail on April 3.

O'Malley was released on conditional bail pending her sentence at the same court on May 28.