Wigan thief who attacked arresting officer given suspended jail sentence

Shaun Cleworth, 36, of Orchard Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit stealing £66.79 worth of items from B&M Bargains in Leigh then to assaulting a PC Hulme who came to detain him.

The hearing was told that the offences - on October 27 last year - had been committed while Cleworth was the subject of a suspended sentence. The bench sentenced him to 20 weeks in custody but suspended the term again for 12 months. He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, compensation, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £363.

