Wigan thug led horrifying gang to drop TV repeatedly on victim's head

A vicious Wigan thug who led a gang attack, in which a TV was repeateadly dropped on the victim’s head to crack his skull, has been publicly disowned by his brother.

Michael Hayes, who grew up in Wigan’s social care system, has been caged for nine years for the part he played in the savage attack against a drug dealer.

The 31-year-old, who was put into care aged three, was described as the gang’s “kingpin”.

His brother David Wright - who has changed his name to escape associations with his sibling - today spoke exclusively to the Wigan Post, saying his brother has always been, and will always will be, a criminal.

Hayes, now of Mere Gardens in Bolton, appeared at Manchester Crown Court this week alongside co-defendant Kieron Walters, 26, after a 10-man gang attacked the victim at

his home.

The court heard how on July 7 at around 8am, the louts, all wearing masks broke, into the address wielding knives and metal baseball bats.

They ransacked the flat, destroying electricals and furniture and the victim was repeatedly stabbed and beaten about the face with a bat. A witness then saw one of the men “repeatedly” drop a TV on him as he lay still. She tried to call police but was threatened with violence.

After the attack, the victim was rushed to hospital where he was put in an induced coma for three days. Doctors diagnosed a bleed on the brain, a skull fracture, multiple facial fractures and cuts to his head and neck.

Another witness was also attacked by the gang when he returned home and tried to dial 999. The second victim was hit in the head by one of the group, who told the others to rob him of his money and phone.

He was hit with a metal pole and punched and kicked repeatedly. While he lay defenceless on the floor, Hayes was seen jumping on his head.

Hayes who admitted wounding with intent and robbery, has a long list of criminal offences and a history of drug-taking.

Mr Wright said he has moved to Kent and changed his name to escape his brother.

“I gave him chance after chance,” said the 34-year-old. “He has been trouble his entire life. He has always been a criminal and when he gets out he will keep committing crime again and again.

“He got kicked out of Maxwell House in Wigan when he was 14 for damaging the laundry room. Then he went living in the Beech Hill area and got kicked out of there too. He has always been a nasty piece of work.

"Everything is about money to him, he has threatened to knock my ribs out in the past because I wouldn’t give him money.”

Hayes was jailed for nine years and must serve a minimum of four and half years behind bars.