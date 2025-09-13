A dispersal order covering Wigan town centre has been extended by police.

The 48-hour order was put in place the day after two people were stabbed at the bus station.

A 14-year-old boy and 42-year-old man suffered injuries which were “serious but not life-threatening” and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The area of Wigan town centre covered by the dispersal order

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The dispersal zone was due to expire on Saturday afternoon but has been extended by 24 hours.

The order, extended by Inspector Hart, will now expire at 1.14pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “The order comes under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014, gives Police Officers and Police Community Support Officers powers to direct people who are engaging in criminality and anti-social behaviour, or are likely to become involved in such incidents.

“These powers will not be used for anyone visiting the area and going about their daily business.

“Under the legislation, Officers have the power to seize any item used in the commission of such incidents.

“Since the implementation of the order, two notices have been issued and a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed/ pointed article following a positive Section 1 stop search.

“Going forward we will continue to utilise a range of police powers and take robust action in order to tackle anti-social beheaviour and crime in Wigan Town Centre.”