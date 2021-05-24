Wigan trio deny brutal assault

Three men have denied involvement in a vicious assault.

By Post reporter
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:20 pm
Updated Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:24 pm

Gareth Croston, 40, of Patricroft Road, Ince, 37-year-old Ryan Halliwell, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, and Andrew Maloney, 43, of Quarry Place, Scholes, appeared before a Bolton judge accused of maliciously wounding Scott Dempsey on April 11 with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm. A trial date of November 8 was set.

Bolton Crown Court