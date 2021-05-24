Wigan trio deny brutal assault

Gareth Croston, 40, of Patricroft Road, Ince, 37-year-old Ryan Halliwell, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, and Andrew Maloney, 43, of Quarry Place, Scholes, appeared before a Bolton judge accused of maliciously wounding Scott Dempsey on April 11 with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm. A trial date of November 8 was set.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thank you for reading. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription. Thanks again.