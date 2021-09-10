Wigan trio deny taking part in mugging
Three men have denied taking part in a mugging.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 3:54 pm
Christopher France-Sergeant, 34, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, 26-year-old Kieron Mercer of Orchard Street, Wigan, and Andrew Stretton, 40, of Alder Lane, Parbold, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with robbing Paul West of a rucksack on August 4. A trial date of January 31 was set.
