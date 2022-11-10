Wigan van owner banned from the road for failing to identify who was driving the vehicle at the time of an offence
A motorist has been fined and banned from the road for six months after admitting he failed to identify who was at the wheel of his Ford Transit when it was involved in a driving offence.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Geoffrey Jones, 42, of Heber Street, Ince, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to not giving information requested by the police of who was driving the van when an infringement was committed on October 25 last year.
With a victim services surcharge added to the financial penalty, Jones must pay £384.