Newly fitted cubicle doors smashed down

A vandal-plagued Wigan amateur football club’s chances of promotion have been destroyed by the worst attack on its ground yet.

Standish St Wilfrid’s FC is enjoying a great season, having only lost once.

But its dreams of moving into a higher league have been wrecked after another sickening rampage by yobs.

A newly installed shower block, paid for through player subscriptions and fund-raising, was trashed on Saturday night (March 29). Doors were kicked down, the roof torn off, plumbing wrenched out and (again) shattered glass and dog excrement scattered over the playing surface. Glue was even poured into door locks.

Glass shards all over the playing surface

Without those facilities, St Wilfrid’s – which has been in existence since 1886 – cannot upgrade to a tougher league and distraught manager Phil Ramsdale says it has probably set them back two seasons.

Attacks on the club’s beautiful Convent ground have featured on Wigan Today twice before, the first time last April when specially-made dug-outs were shattered, parking bollards uprooted and shower block doors kicked in; then in September there were fears for player safety after shattered glass and dog mess were deliberately scattered over the pitch.

But the latest senseless onslaught is the worst yet.

Mr Ramsdale said: “I feel like walking away. There’s only so much I can do.

The club had raised £3,500 to create the new changing block: facilities which are needed for them to rise through the footballing ranks. But the vandalism has meant that they can't be promoted to a higher league, despite only losing one match all season so far

"We had just finished the £3,500 refurbishment of the shower block when this happened. The whole thing will have to be scrapped.

"Someone said they saw eight or nine youths all in black making their way up to the ground at about 4.45pm on Saturday so it was probably them. Maybe there is ring doorbell footage from Hartington Drive or Roundmoor Road that could help police

"They’re bored and they just take it out on us.

"There hadn’t been trouble for six months but that’s because civil engineering firm Eric Wright has been upgrading the footpaths and had CCTV on the site.

"What we really need is electricity and CCTV to keep these people away but it’s beyond our budget. Maybe this will tweak council heartstrings.

"The thing is that we’ve got a great team here. They are winning week in, week out but the criteria for getting into a higher league involve needing certain facilities, and ours have just been smashed again. It’s utterly soul-destroying.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.