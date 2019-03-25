Wigan Warriors player charged with drink-driving

A Wigan Warriors first-team player has been charged with drink-driving, the club has confirmed.



Craig Mullen, who featured twice in Super League for the Warriors last year, was arrested last night (Sunday).

The Warriors say he is co-operating with the police investigation and won't be commenting further until the legal process has run its course.

Greater Manchester Police have been contacted and at time of publication, it was not clear when he will be appearing in court.

A brief statement from Wigan Warriors read: "The club has confirmed that they are aware of an incident involving Craig Mullen on Sunday evening which has seen the player charged for driving with excess alcohol. The player is co-operating with the police investigation.

"Wigan Warriors will allow the legal process to take its course and the Club will be issuing no further comment at this time."

Mullen, 21 is a Warriors academy product who was promoted to the first-team squad in 2017.

A former England academy international, he made his Warriors debut on the wing last June in a 32-16 loss at Wakefield.

He can also play full-back, although his only other first-team appearance was as a bench-hooker in a 14-12 win against Hull FC last September.

He has not figured for Adrian Lam’s team this year.