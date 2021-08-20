Wigan wedding singer avoids driving ban

Ian Lawton, 39, of Ormskirk Road, Up Holland, was caught doing 38mph on the 30mph Princess Road in Manchester on October 31 and under normal circumstances the points incurred for this and added to previous ones would take him over the 12 which trigger a disqualification.

But Wigan magistrates took pity after learning that his livelihood would be impossible if banned because he travels around and needs to transport his own sound equipment and instruments. He also volunteers to drive children for a charity, the court heard. Lawton was ordered to pay £324 comprising a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge.

