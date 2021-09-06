Wigan woman, 60, denies dealing cocaine
A 60-year-old Wigan woman has denied peddling cocaine.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:44 am
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:46 am
Maureen Thompson, of Boyswell House, Scholes, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge accused of intending to supply the drug on February 12 2020. She is further accused of having criminal property, namely drugs. Pleading not guilty to both charges, she was told that her trial would take place at the same court on January 12 next year and she was bailed until then.
