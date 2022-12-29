Wigan woman accused of attempted robbery and theft
A 32-year-old woman has been accused of attempted robbery and theft.
By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 8:47am
Zara Fairhurst, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices charged with trying to rob Dawn Senior of keys and stealing £21 worth of chocolates, both on November 24.
She has not entered pleas to the charges but has admitted since breaching bail on December 12.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where she will appear before a judge on January 6, before which she is on bail conditional that she does not enter Wigan's Tesco Extra and reports to police each Monday afternoon.