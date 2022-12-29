News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan woman accused of attempted robbery and theft

A 32-year-old woman has been accused of attempted robbery and theft.

By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 8:47am

Zara Fairhurst, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices charged with trying to rob Dawn Senior of keys and stealing £21 worth of chocolates, both on November 24.

Read More
Police probing the slaying of Wigan dad Liam Smith search 25 homes and businesse...
Hide Ad

She has not entered pleas to the charges but has admitted since breaching bail on December 12.

Wigan Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where she will appear before a judge on January 6, before which she is on bail conditional that she does not enter Wigan's Tesco Extra and reports to police each Monday afternoon.