Wigan woman accused of Christmas Eve attack faces long wait for trial
A Wigan woman accused of launching a vicious Christmas Eve attack will have to wait another 11 months to stand trial.
By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Chantelle Foster, 32, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, is charged with intending to cause Mark Seddon grievous bodily harm – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – on December 24 last year.
A trial has now been scheduled to take place at Bolton Crown Court on September 4, 2023.
It is expected to last for three days.