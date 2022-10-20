News you can trust since 1853
Wigan woman accused of Christmas Eve attack faces long wait for trial

A Wigan woman accused of launching a vicious Christmas Eve attack will have to wait another 11 months to stand trial.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Chantelle Foster, 32, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, is charged with intending to cause Mark Seddon grievous bodily harm – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – on December 24 last year.

Wigan woman denies assaulting a man and wielding a machete

A trial has now been scheduled to take place at Bolton Crown Court on September 4, 2023.

Bolton Crown Court

It is expected to last for three days.