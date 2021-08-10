Wigan woman accused of drug dealing

Maureen Thompson, of Boyswell House, Scholes, stood before borough justices accused of intending to supply the drug on February 12 2020. She is further accused of having criminal property, namely drugs. The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where she was bailed to appear on September 1.

