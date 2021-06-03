Wigan woman accused of racist threats

Caroline Hayes, 41, of Almond Grove, Worsley Hall, is charged with racially menacing Sylwia Pilawksa at least twice between October 2019 and August 2020.

She is further charged with threatening Ann Sharpe on May 11 and disorderly and threatening behaviour the following day. Hayes was released on conditional bail until June 10.

