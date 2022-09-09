Wigan woman accused of violently attacking man found not guilty
A Wigan woman accused of launching a vicious attack on a man has been acquitted of all charges.
By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:55 am
Siobhan Green, 32, of Drummond Square, Worsley Hall, had pleaded not guilty to the malicious wounding of Mark Liptrot on August 28, 2021 and to an alternative charge of causing him actual bodily harm during an earlier appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.
The case was sent for a trial at Bolton Crown Court and she has now been found not guilty of the charges.