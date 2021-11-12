Wigan woman admits "child porn" charge
A Wigan woman has admitted to making an indecent image of a child.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:11 am
Updated
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:12 am
Pauline Bradley, 21, of Kilburn Road, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of creating the “child porn” image on May 22 last year.
The picture was judged to fall into the second more serious category (B).
Bradley was released on unconditional bail pending sentence at the same court on December 8.
