Wigan woman admits "child porn" charge

Pauline Bradley, 21, of Kilburn Road, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of creating the “child porn” image on May 22 last year.

The picture was judged to fall into the second more serious category (B).

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.