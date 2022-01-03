Wigan woman admits making indecent image of a child
A Wigan woman who admitted to making an indecent image of a child has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term.
Pauline Bradley, 21, of Kilburn Road, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of creating the child abuse image on May 22 last year.
The bench told her she had shown an “unhealthty sexual interest in children who need protecting from you.”
The picture was judged to fall into the second more serious category (B). Bradley was given a 26-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.
She must also complete 50 days of rehabilitation activities and undergo an electronically-tagged curfew confining her to home from 7pm to 7am over the next 16 weeks.
She was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for seven years and must sign on the sex offenders’ register for the same amount of time. A payment of £213 has to be made to the court and victim services.