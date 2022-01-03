Wigan woman admits making indecent image of a child

Wigan and Leigh court

Pauline Bradley, 21, of Kilburn Road, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of creating the child abuse image on May 22 last year.

The bench told her she had shown an “unhealthty sexual interest in children who need protecting from you.”

The picture was judged to fall into the second more serious category (B). Bradley was given a 26-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 24 months.

She must also complete 50 days of rehabilitation activities and undergo an electronically-tagged curfew confining her to home from 7pm to 7am over the next 16 weeks.