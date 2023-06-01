News you can trust since 1853
A 64-year-old Wigan woman is awaiting sentence after admitting animal cruelty by not seeking veterinary help for her cat's facial tumour.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

June Thistleton, of Trent Road in Norley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the black and white pet called Oscar for failing to get treatment for his chronic ulcerated growth on his nose and upper lip.

She will be sentenced on July 13 during which time she is on unconditional bail and reports will be prepared.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court