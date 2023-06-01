Wigan woman admits to cat cruelty after failing to get its facial tumour treated
A 64-year-old Wigan woman is awaiting sentence after admitting animal cruelty by not seeking veterinary help for her cat's facial tumour.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
June Thistleton, of Trent Road in Norley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the black and white pet called Oscar for failing to get treatment for his chronic ulcerated growth on his nose and upper lip.
She will be sentenced on July 13 during which time she is on unconditional bail and reports will be prepared.