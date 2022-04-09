Wigan woman admits to theft and bank fraud charges
A woman has received a community punishment after pleading guilty to theft and fraud.
Kelly Brindle, 36, of Worthington Street, Hindley, had admitted to Wigan magistrates that she used a stolen bank card belonging to James Hunter in order to make a purchase and so expose him to risk of loss last June 27.
She pleaded not guilty to an identical charge involving the same complainant but relating to another incident the same day and this was dismissed.
She also admitted stealing a wallet, its contents and sunglasses belonging to Mr Hunter on June 26 or 27. All the offences took place in Bolton.
Returning for sentencing, she further admitted to using a stolen bank card in an attempt to defraud Asda on September 15 and Monks Convenience store on September 8 and 15.
Her punishment includes completing 120 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities while she must also stump up compensation, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £259.