News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan woman admits to threats and abuse but harassment charges are dismissed

A Wigan woman has admitted to being threatening and abusive but been cleared of a string of harassment charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Margaret Armstrong, of Conway Drive, Aspull, has previously appeared in the dock to plead not guilty to charges of using threatening or insulting behaviour against Rita Seddon, Christopher McVeigh and Sharon Green on January 27, harassing Nicola Newlove the following day and then Ms Seddon again on February 3 last year.

Read More
Wigan grandad given just six to nine months to live after cancer diagnosis is go...

But before her trial could take place at Bolton Magistrates' Court, all of those charges were dismissed, while she entered a guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on January 27.

Bolton's courts of justice which include the town's magistrates' courtsBolton's courts of justice which include the town's magistrates' courts
Bolton's courts of justice which include the town's magistrates' courts
Most Popular

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and a six-month restraining order was imposed preventing her from having any contact with the above-named people and Janet Crompton.

There are also court costs and a victim surcharge totalling £107 to pay.