A Wigan woman has admitted to being threatening and abusive but been cleared of a string of harassment charges.

Margaret Armstrong, of Conway Drive, Aspull, has previously appeared in the dock to plead not guilty to charges of using threatening or insulting behaviour against Rita Seddon, Christopher McVeigh and Sharon Green on January 27, harassing Nicola Newlove the following day and then Ms Seddon again on February 3 last year.

But before her trial could take place at Bolton Magistrates' Court, all of those charges were dismissed, while she entered a guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on January 27.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and a six-month restraining order was imposed preventing her from having any contact with the above-named people and Janet Crompton.