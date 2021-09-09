Wigan woman and man charged with child sex offences

Julie Morris, 44, from Hindley has been charged with aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13 and incite sexual activity with a child under 13

David Morris, 52, from Eccleston, St Helens has been charged with three counts of rape of a girl under 13 and causing and inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Julie Morris, 44, from Hindley has been charged with aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13 and incite sexual activity with a child under 13.

Julie Morris is employed in the education sector in Wigan and Merseyside police are working closely with Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council to ensure that adequate safeguarding measures are in place. The offences for which she has been charged are not related to her employment in Wigan.

Both David Morris and Julie Morris appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court and been remanded in custody to appear at the Crown Court at Liverpool on Monday, October 4.