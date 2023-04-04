Wigan woman appears in court accused of assault
A Wigan woman has been accused of launching an attack.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Rebecca Pownall, 29, of Church Avenue, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices charged with assaulting Lisa Parry on January 6 this year.
She has yet to enter a plea and the case was adjourned until April 28. Pownall is on bail but it is conditional on her not contacting the complainant not entering a particular address on Kent Avenue, Platt Bridge.