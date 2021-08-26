Wigan woman armed with knife and knuckleduster is jailed

Yvonne Allen, 37, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit being in possession of the class A drugs and weapons on Ince Green Lane, Ince on April 9. Returning for sentence, she was sent to prison for a total of four months, the bench telling her that carrying dangerous weapons while under the influence of drugs made for potentially very dangerous circumstances. She must also pay £128 to victim services.