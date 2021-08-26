Wigan woman armed with knife and knuckleduster is jailed

A woman found armed with a knife and knuckleduster while possessing crack and medical heroin has been jailed.

Yvonne Allen, 37, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit being in possession of the class A drugs and weapons on Ince Green Lane, Ince on April 9. Returning for sentence, she was sent to prison for a total of four months, the bench telling her that carrying dangerous weapons while under the influence of drugs made for potentially very dangerous circumstances. She must also pay £128 to victim services.

