Wigan woman banned from road for drug driving
A motorist caught driving while under the influence of cocaine has been banned from the road for three years.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:15 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:16 am
Deborah Unsworth, 48, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before borough magistrates to admit she tested positive for the class A substance when police stopped a BMW on Caunce Street, Scholes, on March 1.
As well as the disqualification, she has 15 days of rehabilitation activities to complete and £300 to pay in the form of a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge.