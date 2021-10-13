Wigan woman banned from road for drug driving

Deborah Unsworth, 48, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before borough magistrates to admit she tested positive for the class A substance when police stopped a BMW on Caunce Street, Scholes, on March 1.

As well as the disqualification, she has 15 days of rehabilitation activities to complete and £300 to pay in the form of a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge.