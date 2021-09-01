Wigan woman breached restraining order

Beverly Burgess, 37, of Heysham Road, Orrell, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to contacting Adam Battersby despite a court order from February last year forbidding her from doing so. The offence was also committed while the subject of a conditional discharge. She was ordered to complete 14 days of rehabilitation activities, a new restraining order was put in place and she must pay a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £260.