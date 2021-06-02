Wigan woman confesses to two assaults

Shannon Dunn, 26, of Graysons Close, Wigan, stood before borough magistrates to admit the assaults of Barrie Houghton and PC Alger by beating on January 20.

She was remanded on conditional bail until her sentencing at the same court on June 22.

