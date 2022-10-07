News you can trust since 1853
Wigan woman denies a string of harassment charges

A 58-year-old Wigan woman has denied harassing and abusing four people - one of them twice.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 7th October 2022, 3:45 pm - 1 min read

Margaret Armstrong, on Conway Drive, Aspull, stood before borough justices to enter not guilty to charges of using threatening or insulting behaviour against Rita Seddon, Christopher McVeigh and Sharon Green on January 27, harassing Nicola Newlove the following day and then Ms Seddon again on February 3.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until her trial takes place at the same court on January 24.

A January trial date has bene fixed at Wigan Magistrates' Court