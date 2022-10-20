Christiana James, 44, of Winstanley Road in Billinge, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to deny charges of having the bladed weapon in a public place without good reason or lawful authority and assaulting Ian Chew by beating.

Both offences, which fall under the 1988 Criminal Justice Act, are alleged to have taken place on December 2 last year at an address on Imperial Drive, Leigh.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

She was released on conditional bail pending her trial whose date was fixed for February 16 at the borough’s magistrates’ court.