Wigan woman denies assaulting a man and wielding a machete
A trial date has been set for a Wigan woman who denies wielding a machete and attacking a man.
Christiana James, 44, of Winstanley Road in Billinge, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to deny charges of having the bladed weapon in a public place without good reason or lawful authority and assaulting Ian Chew by beating.
Both offences, which fall under the 1988 Criminal Justice Act, are alleged to have taken place on December 2 last year at an address on Imperial Drive, Leigh.
She was released on conditional bail pending her trial whose date was fixed for February 16 at the borough’s magistrates’ court.
A condition of her bail is that she does not have contact with Mr Chew and two named relatives of his, nor to enter Imperial Drive during that time.