Wigan woman denies being armed with knife in public
A Wigan woman has denied being armed with a blade in public.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 10:07 am
Josie Pollard, 45, of Falconwood Close, Gidlow, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to unlawfully having a kitchen knife on Frog Lane on August 30. The case was adjourned until January 24.
