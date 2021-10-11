Wigan woman denies being armed with knife in public

Josie Pollard, 45, of Falconwood Close, Gidlow, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to unlawfully having a kitchen knife on Frog Lane on August 30. The case was adjourned until January 24.

