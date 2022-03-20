Wigan woman denies flouting Covid rules by attending bonfire event at the height of the pandemic
A Wigan woman has denied breaching Covid restrictions 17 months ago by attending a Bonfire Night public gathering.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 12:30 pm
Lauren Capstick-Saunt, 27, of Hamilton Road, in Ashton, appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead not guilty to breaking the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) by going to an outdoor gathering at Garswood and Simms Road Labour Club on November 5 2020 when the pandemic was at its height.
The hearing was adjourned until May 17 when a trial is set to take place.