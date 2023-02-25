Wigan woman denies knife and assault charges
A 44-year-old Wigan woman has denied attacking a man and being armed with a blade in public.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Christina James, 44, of Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to charges of assaulting Ian Chew by beating and being in possession of a knife on December 2 2021 in Imperial Drive, Leigh.
The proceedings were adjourned until March 9 for a case management hearing, before which James is on bail conditional that she does not enter Imperial Drive nor contact Ian and Susan Chew.