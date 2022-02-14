Wigan woman detained by police investigating county lines drug dealing

Officers from Merseyside Police executed three warrants across the North West this morning as part of their investigation.

They arrested a 29-year-old woman from Wigan on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, misconduct in a public office and conveying articles into a prison.

A 31-year-old man from Bootle and a 25-year-old man from Kirkby were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Police carried out three raids this morning

They have all been taken into custody and will be questioned by police.

The raids, which were carried out in Wigan, Bootle and Warrington, were part of Project Medusa, a Merseyside-led initiative to tackle county lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation.

Det Con Abi Whittle said: "County lines gangs groom and exploit vulnerable people in our communities in order to sell drugs. Our work to disrupt these gangs continues and I would like to reassure the communities of Merseyside that the force will continue its fight against those involved in serious organised crime to make our communities safer.

“We will continue to work alongside partner forces, as we have done today, to make arrests and bring these offenders to justice.”

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can call charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or contact Merseyside Police on 101 or Twitter @MerpolCC.

Information about spotting the signs of someone involved in county lines can be found at www.eyes-open.co.uk