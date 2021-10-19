Wigan woman dumped bags including soiled nappies and cat litter

Justine Jevons, of Brookhouse Street, Scholes, was charged with dumping shopping bags full of bottles, cans, soiled nappies, cat litter and waste food in the back yard of an address in Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, on September 19, October 9 and November 13, 2019.

She pleaded guilty to the offence and, on returning to court for sentencing, she was also ordered by magistrates to complete 15 days of rehabiliation activities and pay £290 to the court and victim services.