Wigan woman dumped bags including soiled nappies and cat litter
A Wigan woman who admitted to flytipping has been ordered to carry out 80 days’ unpaid work.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:10 pm
Justine Jevons, of Brookhouse Street, Scholes, was charged with dumping shopping bags full of bottles, cans, soiled nappies, cat litter and waste food in the back yard of an address in Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, on September 19, October 9 and November 13, 2019.
She pleaded guilty to the offence and, on returning to court for sentencing, she was also ordered by magistrates to complete 15 days of rehabiliation activities and pay £290 to the court and victim services.