Wigan woman finally admits to peddling crack and heroin

A 38-year-old Wigan woman will be sentenced in August after finally admitting to peddling hard drugs.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Natalie Devlin, of Orchard Street in Wigan, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court for possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, but then changed her plea.

The date for a sentencing hearing has now been fixed for August 21.

Natalie Devlin had initially denied having heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply them, but then changed her plea
Devlin has yet also to learn her fate for an offence of aggravated vehicle-taking.