Wigan woman fined after being caught with diamorphine
A woman has been fined after police caught her with medical heroin.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 9:34 am
Hazel Harrison, 35, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to possessing diamorphine on September 5. The financial penalty, combined with a victim surcharge and costs come to £239.
