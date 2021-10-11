Wigan woman fined after being caught with diamorphine

Hazel Harrison, 35, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to possessing diamorphine on September 5. The financial penalty, combined with a victim surcharge and costs come to £239.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.