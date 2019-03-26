Wigan woman fined after pouring pint over man's head and calling him a 'paedo'

Magistrates have ordered a woman to pay more than £900 after she poured a drink over a man’s head in a pub.



Kerry Clarke, of Allscott Way, Ashton, approached a man who was under investigation at the time following allegations of historical sexual offences involving a teenage girl.

But Wigan justices heard no charges were brought against him and it was 43-year-old Clarke who found herself in the dock.

The man was in a pub in Ashton on the evening of November 10 at the same time as Clarke and her friends.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said Clarke approached him from behind, took his left arm and he turned around.

She told the court: “She said, ‘I hope you are enjoying your last pint of freedom’. She leaned over and picked up his pint pot, which had half a pint in, and poured it over his head, called him ‘a paedo’ and turned to walk out.”

Ms Kenyon said Clarke shouted and left the pub, with the man exiting through the back door.

She read a statement from the man saying the incident, along with the investigation, had made him feel “like a prisoner”, he suffered from anxiety and had lost his confidence and independence.

Ged Frazer, defending, said the man had been “in close proximity” to Clarke in the pub, moved closer to her and looked towards her.

He said: “She is annoyed by this, I think that’s fair to say, and anyone would be.”

Friends told Clarke to “leave it”, Mr Frazer said, but she lost her “cool” and approached him.

He said Clarke, who works for the police, had been on sick leave since the incident due to anxiety and depression and faced a disciplinary due to what happened.

Mr Frazer told magistrates he believed the police should have given his client a caution, but instead it had been taken to court, where she pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

The chairman of the bench said there was “no way” they would impose an absolute discharge as requested by the defence. Instead, Clarke was ordered to pay a £580 fine, £85 prosecution costs, £58 victim surcharge and £200 compensation.