Wigan woman given conditional discharge after attacking a man
A woman has been given a 12-month conditional discharge for attacking a man.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 9:03 pm
Updated
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 9:06 pm
Dionne Baker, 36, of Withington Lane, Aspull, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit assaulting Gerald Sheridan by beating on September 9. She must also pay compensation, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £157.
