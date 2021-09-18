Wigan woman given conditional discharge after attacking a man

Dionne Baker, 36, of Withington Lane, Aspull, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit assaulting Gerald Sheridan by beating on September 9. She must also pay compensation, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £157.

