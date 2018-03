A Wigan woman has been fined for littering on Merseyside.

Michaella Kerr, 52, of Warrington Road, Wigan, was found guilty in her absence by Sefton magistrates and hit with a £297 penalty.

A spokesman for Sefton Council said: “It’s a very simple message. If you drop litter you will be fined £75.

"However there are people who continue to ignore these warnings and are issued with fixed penalty notices. But if you fail to pay and your case goes to court, the fine can be considerably higher.”