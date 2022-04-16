Katie Allen, 24, of Hawthorn Rise, Whelley, is accused of assaulting Benjamin Allen, Bethany Alder and Karen O'Connor in Leigh on November 29.

She pleaded not guilty to the offences when she appeared before Wigan magistrates, but did admit destroying a vase worth £50 belonging to Mr Allen on that day.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The hearing was adjourned until May 5 for a case management hearing in the same court.