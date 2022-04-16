Wigan woman in court accused of assaulting three people on same day
A Wigan woman has denied assaulting three people on the same day.
By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 4:55 am
Katie Allen, 24, of Hawthorn Rise, Whelley, is accused of assaulting Benjamin Allen, Bethany Alder and Karen O'Connor in Leigh on November 29.
She pleaded not guilty to the offences when she appeared before Wigan magistrates, but did admit destroying a vase worth £50 belonging to Mr Allen on that day.
The hearing was adjourned until May 5 for a case management hearing in the same court.
Allen was remanded on conditional bail.