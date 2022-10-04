Rebecca Winstanley, 35, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit breaking the terms of the order by going to an address in Church Lane, Shevington, on both August 3 and 5 and for failing to attend court twice later that same month.

She also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Her sentence totalled 12 weeks behind bars, the bench telling her she was being locked up because she was "continuously offending and unwilling at this time to comply with community penalties or her post-custodial supervision.