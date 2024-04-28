Wigan woman left with £500 bill after damaging a window
A woman has been ordered to pay £200 compensation after being found guilty of damaging a window.
Gemma Ascroft, 39, of Diamond Street, Leigh, had denied carrying out the criminal damage on February 1 last year, but was convicted after a trial.
She was found not guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her on January 28, 2023 and a charge of common assault was withdrawn.
A 12-month restraining order was imposed and Ascroft was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £300 prosecution costs.