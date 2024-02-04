News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan woman pleads guilty to assaulting three people, including police officer

A 34-year-old Wigan woman has admitted attacking three people including a police officer.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Keely Aldridge of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, stood before borough justices to the assaults of Hannah Blore, David Baynham and PC Anthony Billingsley on January 5 this year.

She was remanded on unconditional bail pending a further hearing on March 14.