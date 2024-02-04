Wigan woman pleads guilty to assaulting three people, including police officer
A 34-year-old Wigan woman has admitted attacking three people including a police officer.
Keely Aldridge of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, stood before borough justices to the assaults of Hannah Blore, David Baynham and PC Anthony Billingsley on January 5 this year.
She was remanded on unconditional bail pending a further hearing on March 14.