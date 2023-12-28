Wigan woman remanded in custody after facing two assault charges
A Wigan woman accused of assaulting someone twice in three days has appeared in court.
Susan Buckley, 38, of no fixed address, is charged with assaulting a woman by beating her on December 15 and 18.
She is also accused of criminal damage to a door belonging to the woman on December 18 and being in possession of class A drug heroin on December 15.
Buckley was remanded in custody until a hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on February 1.