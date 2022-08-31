News you can trust since 1853
Wigan woman to be sentenced for breaching restraining order twice in three days

A Wigan woman has admitted being in possession of class A drug cocaine and breaching a restraining order twice in three days.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:55 am

Rebecca Winstanley, 35, of Thompson Street, Whelley, pleaded guilty to going to an address in Shevington on August 3 and 5, despite being banned by a restraining order, and having cocaine on August 5.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to attend Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 5 while on bail.

She was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing on September 22.