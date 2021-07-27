Wigan woman was almost five times over drink-drive limit

Susan Fagan, 48, of Thirlmere Road, Norley, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to having 166 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped her Masda near her home on July 7. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

