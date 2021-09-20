Wigan woman was almost three-times drink-drive limit
An interim driving ban has been imposed on a Wigan woman who admitted to being almost three-times the legal drink-drive limit.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:08 pm
Anita Baldwin, 51, of Silverdale Road, Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the offence on August 7. The hearing was told that police stopped a Peugeot 206 on Mornington Road that day and when Baldwin was breathalysed she gave a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The permitted alcohol limit is 35 microgrammes. She will learn her fate at the same court on October 1.
