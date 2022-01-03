Wigan woman was four times over drink-drive limit

Wigan and Leigh court

Louise Melling, 39, of Sandway, Wigan, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit giving a reading of 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The hearing was told that she was stopped by police at the wheel of an Audi A1 on Lynton Avenue, Springfield, on December 5 and gave the shock reading.

The bench imposed a custodial sentence of eight weeks but suspended it for 12 months. Melling must also complete 12 days of rehabilitation activities and is barred from the road for 32 weeks.