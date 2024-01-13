Wigan woman who admitted providing a false statement to be sentenced next month
A Wigan woman is awaiting her fate after admitting to perverting the course of justice.
On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, Lauren McKay, 30, of Whiteside Avenue, Golborne, entered a guilty plea to the single charge of deliberately making a false statement that was used in criminal proceedings.
She was bailed pending sentencing at the same court on February 14.