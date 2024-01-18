News you can trust since 1853
Wigan woman who attacked three police officers is sent to prison

A 30-year-old Wigan woman has been jailed after admitting she attacked three police officers.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Jasmine O'Neil, of Holly Road, Aspull, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to the assault by beating of emergency workers PCs Naylor and Zahedi and Sgt Evans on January 14.

She was given a five-week custodial sentence and ordered to pay compensation totalling £200 to her victims.

The bench told her she was going to prison because the offences had been committed while she was serving a suspended sentence.